Eagles sign Taylor Hart

Getty Images

The Eagles signed offensive tackle Taylor Hart, the team announced Wednesday.

Philadelphia made Hart a fifth-round pick in 2014, and he spent his first two seasons on the 53-player roster as a defensive lineman.

Hart, 26, played 14 games for the Eagles in 2015.

The Eagles cut him before the 2016 season and the 49ers claimed him. He played one game for San Francisco before it waived him and Philadelphia claimed him.

He moved from defense to offense in 2017. The Eagles waived Hart in final cuts before the 2017 season, signed him again this past October 26 but waived him November 14. He remained a free agent until Wednesday.