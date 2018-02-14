Falcons announce three assistant coaching hires

Getty Images

The Falcons announced three new members of their coaching staff on Wednesday and say that Dan Quinn’s staff is now finalized for the 2018 season.

The new additions in Atlanta are running backs coach Bernie Parmalee, offensive assistant Chad Walker and assistant special teams coach Mayur Chaudhari.

Parmalee’s hiring was reported on Tuesday. He comes to Atlanta after three years in the same role with the Raiders and replaces Keith Carter, who moved on to become the offensive line coach with the Titans.

This will be Walker’s second stint with the Falcons, but his first on the offensive side of the ball. He was the assistant defensive backs coach in 2015 and the assistant linebackers coach in 2016 before spending a year coaching outside linebackers at the University of Arkansas.

Chaudhari will be coaching in the NFL for the first time and was most recently the special teams coordinator at the University of Hawaii.