Forrest Lamp starting to run after torn ACL

The Chargers had high hopes for Forrest Lamp after taking him in the second round of last year’s draft, but they needed to find a new right guard after Lamp tore his ACL a few days into training camp.

Lamp is now more than six months removed from the injury and he provided a positive update on his recovery progress to the team’s website.

“I’m feeling really good so far,” Lamp said. “I’m five months post-OP, and coming along really good. The training staff and I have been working Monday through Friday, and we’ve been starting to run and do things like that. Like [General Manager Tom [Telesco] said, I should be back for camp and ready to go.”

Lamp said he was encouraged by watching wide receiver Keenan Allen play well enough to win comeback player of the year after suffering the same injury during the 2016 season and described himself as “itching” to get back to work on the field this offseason. A full return should provide a boost to the Chargers offense as they try to go from 9-7 in 2017 to a playoff team in 2018.