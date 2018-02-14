Frank Reich plans “strong element” of no-huddle offense

Getty Images

Colts head coach Frank Reich didn’t share any inside scoops about when quarterback Andrew Luck will be ready to make a full return to football work during a Tuesday press conference, but he did say he thinks the entire team needs to be built up rather than just relying on Luck to lead the team to wins.

While that’s a sound plan, Reich sounds willing to put a lot of the offense into Luck’s hands when and if the quarterback is back to speed this year. Reich outlined some of his plans for the offense he’ll be building in Indianapolis and he has his eyes on letting the quarterback sort things out on the field.

“We will be a multiple, attack, up-tempo offense,” Reich said, via FOX 59. “We will be aggressive. We’ll change things up. What I mean by multiple is we’ll use multiple personnel groups and multiple formations. We’ll change the tempo. There will be a strong element of the no-huddle offense. We’ll build the players around that kind of scheme.”

Reich will be calling the offensive plays for the Colts, which wasn’t the case when he was coordinating an Eagles offense that did those things very well. If the Colts can follow suit, the turns that led Reich to Indianapolis will be remembered as happy ones.