Jaguars ban two fans for throwing objects during Seahawks game

AP

The end of last December’s Jaguars victory over the Seahawks turned ugly as the Seahawks charged the line during a kneeldown to touch off a round of scuffles.

They remained ugly off the field when fans at EverBank Field threw objects at Seahawks defensive end Quinton Jefferson as Jefferson made his way to the locker room after being ejected. Jefferson charged the stands in an apparent attempt to fight back that was quelled by officials on the field.

In the aftermath of the incident, the Jaguars identified four fans who had thrown objects on the field and said they would do further investigation to positively identify them. The Florida Times-Union received the results of what the team deems a “thorough examination” of what went on.

“It was concluded that four individuals threw objects onto the field,” the report stated. “Based on available video evidence, we were able to positively identify two of these individuals. All four individuals had relocated to a seat near the field wall toward the end of the game.”

The two people identified, who were not season ticket holders, have been banned from EverBank Field indefinitely as a result.