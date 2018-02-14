Jets officially promote Jeremy Bates to offensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Jets confirmed a couple of changes to their offensive coaching staff on Wednesday.

As reported in January, Jeremy Bates has been promoted to offensive coordinator in the wake of John Morton’s dismissal. Bates joined the team as quarterbacks coach last year and will continue to hold those responsibilities while taking on the coordinator role.

“Jeremy is a talented coach who has a sound understanding of what it takes to build a successful offense,” Jets head coach Bowles said in a statement. “Having spent last season with us, he offers continuity and has a good sense of what we need to do to improve. I look forward to him working together with our offensive coaches.”

The Jets also formally named Rick Dennison their offensive line coach and run game coordinator. Dennison was let go as the Bills offensive coordinator last month and worked with Bates on the Broncos staff a decade ago.

The Jets also announced that Steve Jackson has been hired as the team’s assistant defensive backs coach. Jackson worked with the Titans in the same capacity the last two seasons.