Jets will cut Muhammad Wilkerson, just a matter of when

Jets defensive lineman has made $37 million the last two seasons, but the Jets made him a healthy scratch the last two games of the season just to keep him from getting hurt.

Because it appears obvious that he’s going to be released, with the only question when.

According to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, the cut will come before March 16, or his $16.75 million salary will be guaranteed for the year. And after a season marked by benchings for tardiness and general non-leadership, it’s clear they’re tired of having him around.

If they eat the dead money up front, they’ll clear $11 million in cap space. If they designate him a post-June 1 cut, they can push it to $17 million in immediate space.

The Jets already have $75 million worth of cap room, as they prepare for another quarterback search and a potential run at Kirk Cousins, but it seems getting rid of Wilkerson is worth it to them regardless of fiscal benefit.