Posted by Mike Florio on February 14, 2018, 10:28 AM EST
Comeback Season is beginning for Johnny Manziel in an unlikely place.

At a time when the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League want Manziel to agree to terms, Manziel has agreed to terms with The Spring League, a short-season developmental league based in the U.S.

“We’re excited to have such a dynamic player in Johhny Manziel taking part in The Spring League,” Brian Woods, CEO of The Spring League, said in a release. “We believe our platform is the ideal forum for Mr. Manziel to enact his NFL comeback.”

Launched last year, The Spring League essentially is a pre-draft showcase for available players who may end up being signed by NFL teams after the draft, ostensibly to fill needs that aren’t satisfied via the process of picking incoming rookies, one round at a time.

In 2016, all Spring League games were played at The Greenbrier, in West Virginia. This year, the games will be played in Austin, with four games played over a two-week period.

Manziel will play for the Spring League South team, with games on Saturday, April 7 and Saturday, April 14.

“Football has been a huge part of my life for as long as I can remember,” Manziel said in the release. “Sometimes you take for granted how much you value something until it’s gone. My goal is to make it back to the NFL and I realize I have to earn that privilege. The Spring League has provided me with a great opportunity to play ball again, and ultimately, that is all I want to do. I miss the competition.”

Why is Manziel pursuing this path? Put simply, teams want to see him in shape and playing, with pads on.

So that’s what they’ll get. Twice.

25 responses to “Johnny Manziel signs deal with Spring League

  2. Why is Manziel pursuing this path? Put simply, teams want to see him in shape and playing, with pads on.
    ——————————

    Seems to be the best way to prove you belong in the NFL. Good for Johnny Football and I hope he’s learned that it’s earned and not owed. Too bad Colon Kaepernick can’t get that but I’m guessing he’s pretty comfortable wearing his victim pants by now and could care less about playing football.

  4. The real question is about his mindset.

    Playing a full season in the CFL in a team setting with men who have been there for years would be a better assessment of his commitment to the game and making the sacrifices necessary to lead a team. This seems like a stunt, which is exactly what I expect Manziel to be.

  5. I couldn’t stand this guy’s act at A&M. But knowing what I know now, I really can’t do anything but wish the kid the best and hope he gets his life back on track, if not his career.

  9. For all of his immature, entitled, look at me behavior, part of me actually wants to see this idiot succeed.

  12. imsomeguy says:
    February 14, 2018 at 10:31 am
    Did anyone from last year’s Spring League actually make it on an NFL team’s roster?

    —-

    5 players were signed, four were cut before the season, one was on a practice squad for the Falcons I think and spent “some time” on the active roster. One was cut by the Ravens but was on the roster for two games before being waived again. So essentially, no. I think 2-3 players made CFL runs.

  14. “Why is Manziel pursuing this path? Put simply, teams want to see him in shape and playing, with pads on.”

    One would wonder if perhaps a more important thing the teams would like to see would be a psychological evaluation…….

  16. Why is Manziel pursuing this path? Put simply, teams want to see him in shape and playing, with pads on.

    Really? Name one team that hasn’t already seen enough of this clown.

  17. Some people don’t want to see him succeed, just want him to go away…because in the common man’s world, a 2nd chance is lucky, a 3rd is a rarity. Many hard working Americans will NEVER get all the chances this kid continues to receive…and squander.

    So, yea. I’m not rooting for him to get back in the NFL and make millions. IMO, he’s totally blown his shot and I’m now rooting for an unknown to make the team in his old roster spot. Goodbye Manziel, go sell cars in Texas, telling all the buyers about your vast NFL career and experiences.

  18. I hope this guy gets another last and final chance and then lights it up and does well!!! Not only because it will piss off all the CK fans but also just for his own self. You can do anything you want if you put your mind to it and dedicate yourself to it.

  23. kcchefs58 says:
    February 14, 2018 at 11:02 am
    I’d rather root for a person to turn his life around than the opposite. Good luck, Johnny.

    To be fair, I’m rooting for Manziel to turn his life around, just not in the NFL. He’s totally blown his chance(s), multiple…he’s had plenty. I hope he beats his cruxes but the NFL is a tremendous opportunity that few will ever get. This kid running his life like a train wreck and getting back to making millions further enforces a lack of accountability in this league. HOWEVER, him failing to get his next chance sends the message to all upcoming players that actions in life have major consequences. You must live with your decisions!

  24. I would’ve taken Manziel in whatever condition he was, instead of “can’t hit the broad side of a barn” Hundley when Rodgers was attacked. McCarthy should be on the hot seat for that reason alone. Terrible QB.

  25. Unfortunately because if all the bridges he’s burned, I’m super skeptical of his diagnosis. Especially when he tells everyone about it on a GMA interview, then a day later his “comeback” begins. I’d bet this is also promotion for the spring league as well. Which like others have said, I didn’t even know was a thing.

