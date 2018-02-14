Kendall Fuller: Leaving Washington is “a little emotional”

Getty Images

Cornerback Kendall Fuller was taken by surprise about the news that he was included in the proposed trade that will send quarterback Alex Smith to Washington if no one changes their mind before the March 14 start to the new league year.

He was a little shaken up by it as well. Fuller grew up in Maryland and went to college at Virginia Tech before being drafted by the Redskins in the third round of the 2016 draft, so moving to Kansas City will be a big change for him. During an appearance on a podcast with Adam Schefter of ESPN, Fuller said it wasn’t one that the Redskins told him they were looking to make.

“It wasn’t too bad,” Fuller said. “It wasn’t like, ‘Oh, the Redskins, they were looking to get rid of me.’ They just saw this as the guy they needed to bring in. The Chiefs were bringing it to them like, ‘If you want this guy, you have to give up Kendall Fuller.’ All of them were upset that I had to go. It wasn’t like they were trying to kick me out the door. It was a little emotional.”

Fuller said he doesn’t know much about Kansas City, but is excited about the chance to see cornerback Marcus Peters‘ “mindset, film study and learn whatever I can and go in there and compete.”