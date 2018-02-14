Manziel has a Spring League out clause, if he gets an NFL offer

Getty Images

Johnny Manziel has opted to join The Spring League in the hopes of creating another NFL opportunity for himself. If an NFL opportunity comes before The Spring League season begins, Manziel will say “see ya” to The Spring League.

According to agent Erik Burkhardt, Manziel can exit The Spring League for the NFL if an opportunity arises before it’s time to play in the two-week developmental league.

It makes sense for Manziel to request an escape route, and it makes sense for The Spring League to agree to it. Even if he ultimately doesn’t show up, The Spring League is getting plenty of free publicity.

For example, I’ve typed The Spring League five times in this post. OK, six.