Mason Foster “all for” Su’a Cravens return

Getty Images

Safety Su'a Cravens was pencilled into a starting role on the Washington defense in 2017, but he walked away from the team in September and wound up missing the entire year while on the reserve/left squad list.

There was talk that Cravens was going to retire, although that’s gone away now that he’s gone through treatment for post-concussion syndrome and wants to be reinstated to the active roster. That leaves questions about whether the Redskins still have a place for him in their plans and whether he’d be welcomed back by teammates who might have felt like Cravens left them in the lurch last year.

Linebacker Mason Foster acknowledged that there may be hard feelings for some players when you “walk away from something that special” and that the safety will have to share what went on last year, but said he’ll welcome Cravens back to the squad.

“For you to work the whole year with us in OTAs, you got a starting spot and all of a sudden you just walk away from it, it’s tough,” Foster said on The Team 980, via the Washington Post. “Without explaining it to guys on the team, I think some guys are going to feel a certain way, but me, I’m all for him to come back. He’s a great player. He’s made plays here, but I think it’s going to be a work in progress. You’re going to have to come back and show people what you’re made of and show people that your heart is really in it, or I don’t think anybody’s really going to welcome you back in with open arms like that.”

It remains to be seen if the team will open its arms to Cravens, who was a second-round pick in 2016.