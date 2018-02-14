Mike Glennon expected to be cut by Bears

Getty Images

As the quarterback dominoes begin to tumble this offseason, one of last year’s winners (at least from a personal financial standpoint) figures to hit the market again.

Via Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com, the Bears are expected to part ways with quarterback Mike Glennon, who was signed less than a year ago with plans to be their starter.

Of course, everything changed when they made the bold move for Mitchell Trubisky and then finally decided to start the rookie, but Glennon’s contract always seemed out of line with his career.

He was given a three-year, $45 million contract despite not playing regularly since his own rookie season (2013), and the Bears have already given him $16 million. But the idea of paying him a $2.5 million roster bonus and $12.5 million to back up Trubisky seems ludicrous.

He started four games last year, and threw four touchdowns and five interceptions (with eight total turnovers) and the Bears went 1-3 in those games before even the risk-averse John Fox decided to play the rookie.

While the theory of having an experienced backup behind a second-year quarterback is a good one, the reality of paying him $15 million bucks is something that would require him pulling a Nick Foles to justify. And the Bears as a whole aren’t ready for that kind of leap.