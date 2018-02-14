Nick Foles: Where I play next year will take care of itself

Getty Images

Nick Foles doesn’t sound like he’ll push for a chance to compete for the Eagles’ starting job, push to get traded, or push for much of anything in 2018.

Instead, the reigning Super Bowl Most Valuable Player says he’ll let everything sort itself out and he’ll be content with whatever happens.

“All that stuff will take care of itself,” Foles said on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. “We’ll see what happens with my career.”

If Foles thinks he deserves a chance to compete with Carson Wentz for the starting job, he’d be justified in thinking so: He’s coming off back-to-back outstanding games in the NFC Championship and Super Bowl. And Foles has been a Pro Bowler in the past. It’s easy to see why he’d think he deserves to be a starter.

And if Foles wanted to get traded to a team that would let him start, he could try to force the Eagles’ hand by vocally stating his desire to leave. Teams generally don’t want unhappy players around, especially if those players are going to be backups, and so if Foles complained loudly enough, he could probably get himself traded.

But Foles sounds like he’s content either to stay with the Eagles or go elsewhere, and content either to start or to back Wentz up. After going from almost out of the NFL to Super Bowl MVP, Foles will be happy no matter where his career goes next.