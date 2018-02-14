Nick Foles: Where I play next year will take care of itself

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 14, 2018, 8:23 AM EST
Nick Foles doesn’t sound like he’ll push for a chance to compete for the Eagles’ starting job, push to get traded, or push for much of anything in 2018.

Instead, the reigning Super Bowl Most Valuable Player says he’ll let everything sort itself out and he’ll be content with whatever happens.

“All that stuff will take care of itself,” Foles said on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. “We’ll see what happens with my career.”

If Foles thinks he deserves a chance to compete with Carson Wentz for the starting job, he’d be justified in thinking so: He’s coming off back-to-back outstanding games in the NFC Championship and Super Bowl. And Foles has been a Pro Bowler in the past. It’s easy to see why he’d think he deserves to be a starter.

And if Foles wanted to get traded to a team that would let him start, he could try to force the Eagles’ hand by vocally stating his desire to leave. Teams generally don’t want unhappy players around, especially if those players are going to be backups, and so if Foles complained loudly enough, he could probably get himself traded.

But Foles sounds like he’s content either to stay with the Eagles or go elsewhere, and content either to start or to back Wentz up. After going from almost out of the NFL to Super Bowl MVP, Foles will be happy no matter where his career goes next.

23 responses to “Nick Foles: Where I play next year will take care of itself

  2. The talking heads don’t think the Eagles would get much for Foles based on Alex Smith only fetching a 3rd round pick. They do forget in that analysis the Chiefs also picked up a highly regarded young corner which was even more valuable than the pick.

    Unless the Eagles are blown away or Foles doesn’t want to be there, the Eagles will most likely and should keep Foles as insurance for one more year. As things stand Foles is worth more to them on the roster than if they traded him.

  4. Realistically the Eagles could keep Wentz on the shelf for 2018, since his injury occurred so late in the year and it’s a tough rehab without any guarantees, and roll with Foles for the season. I think that would be the smart thing to do.

  10. How can any real competitor accept going back to holding a clipboard after that championship run? Take a look at the quarterbacks around the league ..this guy deserves to be starting somewhere.

  ajzinnecker says:

    February 14, 2018 at 8:48 am
    Nick Foles will be the week one starter if the Iggles while Wentz keeps getting healthy. Book it.

    2 1 Rate This

    ———————————————–

    Obviously the Eagles would start Foles week 1 if Wentz isn't healthy. You don't have to book it. It's the obvious thing to do.

  17. Foles isn’t going to cause a problem cause he’s smart…. he is in a no lose situation. If the Eagles keep him one year and Wentz does well, he still makes 7.5 mil this year and will leave and get paid the following year. If he stays and Wentz can’t play, the team is still loaded and he will pad his resume when he leaves the following year.
    If they trade him it will have to be a sign and trade or the Eagles won’t get anything decent in return. That means a lucrative new contract and Foles gets to pick the team he gets traded to (otherwise he won’t sign the extension if the trade was to a team like Cleveland).
    No need to rock the boat when all roads lead to a big payday now or later and still make 7.5 on the defending super bowl champs.

  18. He is the biggest bargaining chip there is in the entire league. Peaked at value = premium return.

  19. I don’t think for one moment it will happen, but I think the Browns should offer their (number 4) 1st round pick for him. He is a proven commodity (unlike the crapshoot of choosing a QB in the first round of the draft) and they have absolutely nothing to lose.
    I’d like to hear back particularly from Browns fans about this idea.

  21. The argument to keep Foles around for insurance makes a lot of sense, however there will be the offers will start come the same time Wentz is getting healthy. If the Eagles get a chance to upgrade at CB or add another effective WR, be in the draft or with a proven player, they will make the move. If somehow they are able to upgrade both CB and WR this offseason, God help the rest of the league.

  23. After having Jeff Fisher as a coach i don’t blame him. I’m sure he would love to be a starter and making 20+ million a year but if that has to happen with a horrible team with an o line that gets him killed stay where you are.

