Panthers make another addition to coaching staff

The Panthers are down to two Turners, but they brought in a guy with Turner ties to join the staff.

The team announced they had hired Drew Terrell as offensive quality control coach.

Terrell was at Michigan the last three years. Last season, he worked with Scott Turner, who is coming to coach quarterbacks while his father Norv is offensive coordinator. (Uncle Ron and Cousin Cam are no longer on staff, with Cam going to Arizona with Steve Wilks).

Terrell also worked a year at Virginia Tech, after his career as a receiver and punt returner at Stanford.