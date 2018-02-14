Peyton Manning to drive pace car for Daytona 500

Getty Images

Former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning will lead the field to the green flag in Sunday’s running of the Daytona 500.

NASCAR announced on Tuesday that the Manning would serve as the Honorary Pace Car Driver for the 60th running of “The Great American Race.”

“Serving as the Honorary Pace Car Driver will be a truly unique and exciting experience,” Manning said in a statement. “I want to thank NASCAR, Daytona International Speedway and Nationwide for making this possible. I’m really looking forward to race day.”

The Daytona 500 is the opening race of the NASCAR season and will get underway at 2:30 p.m. ET this Sunday.

Manning isn’t the only NFL entity to serve as pace car driver for a major race. Jim Harbaugh served as pace car driver for the Indianapolis 500 in 2013 when he was still head coach of the San Francisco 49ers.