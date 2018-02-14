Preston Brown under belief Bills wants him back as he prepares for free agency

Getty Images

Playing out the final year of his rookie contract, linebacker Preston Brown posted the best season of his four-year stay with the Buffalo Bills last fall.

Brown tied for the league lead in tackles last season with 144, matching Green Bay Packers linebacker Blake Martinez and Cleveland Browns linebacker Joe Schobert. With that level of production, it certainly wouldn’t be a surprise that the Bills want to keep Brown around as the look to build off their first playoff season in 17 years.

According to Mike Rodak of ESPN.com, Brown believes he got some indications that Buffalo wants to keep him with the team next season.

“In the exit meeting, coach [Sean McDermott] made it sound like they wanted me back,” said Brown of his conversation with McDermott after the team’s playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. “He said some things that sounded like that. But you never know what’s going to happen during free agency. I would love to go back to Buffalo. That’s the No. 1 choice for me.”

Brown hasn’t missed a game during his four years with the Bills and has recorded at least 109 tackles in every season he’s played. Given his consistency and success, Brown could be a costly asset on the free agent market.