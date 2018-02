Getty Images

The Rams had some surprising success, and they’re still unpacking boxes in their temporary home.

So they decided to give their season ticket-holders a break this year,

According to Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times, the Rams told their customers today that ticket prices would remain the same in 2018.

The Rams have two more years in Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, since construction delays for their new building in Inglewood have pushed the start date there back to 2020.