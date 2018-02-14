Report: “Belief” is Broncos will keep Emmanuel Sanders, Demaryius Thomas

Getty Images

Most of the focus around the Broncos heading into the offseason has been on what they will do at quarterback, although there has also been some time spent thinking about whether they’ll make a change at wide receiver.

Demaryius Thomas has a cap charge of just over $12 million for the 2018 season while Emmanuel Sanders is set to count just under $11 million, leading to discussion about parting ways with one of them to create cap space as they search for a quarterback. Sanders would save more money as a pre-June 1 cut, but the team may not be dispatching either one.

After Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post tweeted that it wouldn’t make much sense to get rid of good receivers if you’re planning to bring in a veteran quarterback, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that the “belief” is that both players are safe with that quarterback pursuit in mind.

The Broncos would realize more cap savings by releasing cornerback Aqib Talib than they would by moving on without either receiver and there’s been talk about that move being part of their plans as they set the table for the start of the 2018 league year.