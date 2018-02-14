Report: Broncos expected to hire Loren Landow as new strength coach

Getty Images

The Broncos have found a new strength and conditioning coach. They are expected to hire local sports performance coach Loren Landow, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.

Landow works with Olympians, including swimmer Missy Franklin, as well as NFL, NHL, MLB, UFC and WNBA athletes. His bio says he has trained more than 700 professional athletes, working with 20 first-round draft selections and 70 All-Pros.

He currently is training NFL draft prospects for the combine.

Landow will replace Luke Richesson, the team’s previous strength coach of six years. The Broncos allowed Richesson to leave a year before his contract expired to become the Texans’ senior director of sports performance.