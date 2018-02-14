Report: Sebastian Janikowski not in Raiders’ 2018 plans

Getty Images

The Raiders are moving on from Sebastian Janikowski. They have informed the kicker that they do not plan to bring him back for the 2018 season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Janikowski’s future has been in doubt since the Raiders placed him on injured reserve with a back injury on September 9. He had lowered his 2017 base salary from $4.505 million to $3 million fully guaranteed to remain with the team.

He will become a free agent in March with his career in Oakland over.

Janikowski, who turns 40 next month, spent 18 seasons with the Raiders and is the franchise’s all-time leading scorer.

Giorgio Tavecchio replaced Janikowski as the team’s kicker last season. The Raiders are expected to tender Tavecchio, who becomes an exclusive rights free agent.