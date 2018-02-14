Su’a Cravens reinstated from reserve/left squad list

Getty Images

Su'a Cravens didn’t play at all in 2017, but he’s eligible to return to action in 2018.

Cravens was placed on the reserve/left squad list by the Redskins in September after leaving the team, which left him ineligible to play for the entire season. As reported earlier this week, Cravens applied for reinstatement and the NFL’s daily transaction wire brings word that he’s received it.

Cravens had been dealing with a knee injury before leaving the team last year and his agent revealed recently that the safety was cleared to return to action after treatment for post-concussion syndrome while sitting out the season.

The next question concerning Cravens is whether Washington will welcome their 2016 second-round pick back into the fold. If they aren’t interested, the three years of reasonable salaries left on his rookie deal could make him a trade target for a team that had positive reports on him when he entered the league.