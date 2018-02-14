Todd Haley: Obvious it was time to move on from Steelers

Posted by Josh Alper on February 14, 2018, 2:41 PM EST
Getty Images

Todd Haley held a press conference for the first time since he was named the offensive coordinator of the Browns and there were a few questions dealing with his previous job.

Haley spent six years running the offense for the Steelers, but parted ways amid chatter about frayed relationships with players and other coaches. Haley was asked about those relationships and didn’t delve into detail about his departure from the Steelers, saying that it was clear from meetings after the season that his time was up despite having “nothing but fond memories” of his time in Pittsburgh.

“It was obvious it was time for me to move on to a new challenge,” Haley said. 

Haley was also asked about the level of challenge he faces in going from a team with several offensive stars to one that’s decidedly short on them. Haley said he’s been in similar circumstances in the past and appreciates the challenge of building an offense from the ground up while noting that the Browns’ draft picks provide a great opportunity to bring talent to Cleveland.

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

17 responses to “Todd Haley: Obvious it was time to move on from Steelers

  1. Yeah, I guess leaving dog poo throughout you house rental, letting you wife tough talk fans trying to get their season tickets taken from them and getting into bar altercations before playoff games just wore out your welcome there.

  5. I bear Haley no ill will. In the playoff game against the Jags early in the 4th quarter after the Steelers blocked a punt and got the ball at the Jags 48 with a touchdown needed to tie the game he ran Le’Veon “$15 million Dollar Man” Bell three straight times and Le’Veon “$15 million Dollar Man” Bell couldn’t get a first down. Hence that failed pass attempt to JuJu Smith-Schuster on 4th.

  7. Didn’t get along with some of the other coaches in Pittsburgh, and many of the players, plus all those bar incidents didn’t help either. Thought he was a horrible play caller, as evidenced by red zone and 3rd down efficiency, and his 4th and 1 calls in the playoffs against the Jags that handcuff what a QB can do. When Haley had super talented offensive rosters like he did in Arizona and Pittsburgh, he did well, but that’s not the case in Cleveland. This could be entertaining 🙂

    Go Steelers!

  8. So far a generation of early picks have done nothing to help the Browns. And they:be hired and fired more coaches and GM’s than you can count. The problem has to be at the very top.
    The league needs a new rule. Like if you have a losing record fifteen years out of the last twenty, you must sell the team. In every aspect of football except ownership, if you can’t compete, you get the hook. Why not owners?

  12. Haley did a great job turning the offense around to keep Ben upright and healthy. Tomlin made some really smart moves bringing in Haley and Munchak. The development of the offense and the offensive line went hand in hand. Unfortunately for Haley he was not able to maintain consistency with the offense due to his poor situational playcalling and lack of rapport with Ben. He’s a good football guy and will likely help Cleveland. He did do alot of good in Pittsburgh.

  14. Change could be good in the Steelers case. As far as Todd Haley, good luck trying to rebuild the clowns. It will be a challenge. In a few years, you will probably be doing the same press conference about how it didn’t work in Cleveland.

  15. “Just too funny. Haley consistently puts Steelers in Top 5 of offense every year yet is made the scapegoat…”

    Was it Haley or was it the fact they drafted / signed very good offensive players, which he had no part in doing?

  16. Until the Steelers realize their biggest problem is Tomlin they will continue to underachieve and not make Super Bowls even though they have the talent to do so .

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!