Todd Haley: Obvious it was time to move on from Steelers

Todd Haley held a press conference for the first time since he was named the offensive coordinator of the Browns and there were a few questions dealing with his previous job.

Haley spent six years running the offense for the Steelers, but parted ways amid chatter about frayed relationships with players and other coaches. Haley was asked about those relationships and didn’t delve into detail about his departure from the Steelers, saying that it was clear from meetings after the season that his time was up despite having “nothing but fond memories” of his time in Pittsburgh.

“It was obvious it was time for me to move on to a new challenge,” Haley said.

Haley was also asked about the level of challenge he faces in going from a team with several offensive stars to one that’s decidedly short on them. Haley said he’s been in similar circumstances in the past and appreciates the challenge of building an offense from the ground up while noting that the Browns’ draft picks provide a great opportunity to bring talent to Cleveland.