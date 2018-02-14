Todd Haley wants a QB who is highly competitive and able to “weather storms”

Getty Images

Todd Haley had veteran Ben Roethlisberger as his quarterback for all but 10 games during his six seasons in Pittsburgh. The new Browns offensive coordinator wouldn’t address “clashes” the two reportedly had, saying only, “I don’t have a lot to say about it. A coach’s job is to develop players first and foremost. I have nothing but fond memories.”

Haley, though, might miss Roethlisberger next season.

The Browns’ annual search for a quarterback continues this offseason with Cleveland expected to use the first overall pick on one. General Manager John Dorsey gave the team’s scouts an assignment months ago to rank the top-12 quarterbacks in the 2018 class.

Reporters asked Haley on Wednesday what he looks for in a quarterback.

“Highly competitive guys with the ability to weather storms,” Haley said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “Physical and mental toughness, an NFL-type arm, awareness and leadership.”

Dorsey revealed late last season that he had spent a great deal of time studying Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield. Roethlisberger stands 6 foot 5. OU listed Mayfield at 6-1.

“There’s always going to be guys that break those standards,” Haley said when asked about shorter quarterbacks. “. . . You have to go in with an open mind. You’re looking for the really good football players, and if they’re good football players, they usually find a way to succeed.”