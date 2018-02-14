Wednesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

The Bills are searching for a new receivers coach after Phil McGeoghan left for the Chargers.

Former Dolphins coach Pat Jones recalls tight end Hunter Goodwin as the toughest player he coached.

The Patriots need to improve the pass rush this offseason.

Jets S Jamal Adams says he was born to play football.

The Ravens want a tight end to stretch the field.

Here’s a look at AJ McCarron‘s grievance against the Bengals.

Baker Mayfield doesn’t want to be compared to former Browns QB Johnny Manziel.

New Steelers defensive backs coach Tom Bradley was slated to be Joe Paterno’s successor at Penn State before the Jerry Sandusky scandal.

John Pagano looks like a good addition to the Texans’ staff.

Colts owner Jim Irsay wonders why he didn’t think of Frank Reich sooner.

Do the Jaguars believe in QB Blake Bortles as their starter of the future?

The Titans’ new quarterbacks coach is a longtime fan of Marcus Mariota.

Peyton Manning will be a pace car driver at the Daytona 500.

Derrick Johnson says he understands why the Chiefs are moving on from him.

The Chargers have finalized their coaching staff.

Raiders TE Jared Cook led the team with 688 receiving yards, and you can bet Jon Gruden won’t be happy if his leading receiver in 2018 has less than 700 yards.

More talk that the Cowboys should get rid of Dez Bryant.

New Giants offensive coordinator Mike Shula will be the fifth offensive coordinator Eli Manning has played for.

The Eagles think CB Sidney Jones has big potential.

Mason Foster says Su'a Cravens would be welcome back in Washington.

The defensive line is one part of the Bears’ roster that has improved.

Jim Caldwell is selling his Detroit-area house for $2.5 million.

The Packers may go shopping for a veteran cornerback.

Will the Vikings have more of an analytical approach on offense in 2018?

Atlanta will have about 10,000 volunteers for next year’s Super Bowl.

The Panthers need to see more from their secondary.

Saints players are celebrating Mardi Gras.

Which Buccaneers players will make a leap in 2018?

If only the Cardinals had some of the quarterback talent that the state of Arizona has produced.

Here’s a look at the Rams’ receivers.

Jimmy Garoppolo‘s influence is being felt throughout the 49ers franchise.

An early look at who the Seahawks might draft.