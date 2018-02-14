WEEI suspends live programming for 12 hours on Friday

Getty Images

Yes, the problem runs far deeper than former Patriots tight end Christian Fauria.

WEEI has announced that it will suspend programming for 12 hours on Friday, from 6:00 a.m. ET until 6:00 p.m. ET, so that the staff can attend mandatory sensitivity training.

“Nothing is more important to WEEI than the close-knit and diverse Boston community we call home, and we are committed to actively contributing to its betterment,” WEEI said in a statement, via MassLive.com. “WEEI is in the process of closely re-evaluating our policies and procedures in an effort to ensure that our programming is never intolerant or harmful to our listeners or our city.”

Last Friday, Fauria read text messages sent by a WEEI listener who was pretending to be agent Don Yee. Fauria used an Asian accent, as his co-hosts (instead of telling him knock it off) guffawed and the producer (instead of pulling the plug on the misguided gag) added Asian-sounding music.

More than two weeks ago, another WEEI host made derogatory comments about the five-year-old daughter of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, prompting him to cut short an interview and question whether he’ll continue his relationship with the station.