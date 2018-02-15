A.Q. Shipley: Larry Fitzgerald is Cardinals’ heart and soul

Getty Images

Cardinals center A.Q. Shipley was all but certain Larry Fitzgerald was retiring after Carson Palmer and Bruce Arians did the same. But Shipley was thrilled he was wrong.

“I think all of Arizona Cardinals nation, as well as myself and the rest of the guys on the team are super excited,” Shipley said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “We can now take a deep breath and know that he’s coming back. He’s the heart and soul of our team.”

Fitzgerald, 34, told new Cardinals coach Steve Wilks on Wednesday night that he is returning for 2018.