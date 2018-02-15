Andrew Luck excited about Frank Reich’s plans for Colts’ offense

Getty Images

Andrew Luck did not address his rehab in a video chat with the team website Thursday, but he did express excitement about Frank Reich’s plans for a “multiple, attack, up-tempo offense” that’s “going to be aggressive.”

“That sounds great,” Luck said, via Colts.com. “I know all the best offenses that I’ve been a part of in my career we’ve not been static and we’ve attacked. And I’m sure he’ll have a great flavor and we’ll involve as many people as we can, and attacking defenses is what it’s all about.”

The Colts’ new head coach has worked with Peyton Manning, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz and Nick Foles, and Reich served as Jim Kelly’s backup with the Bills.

“Going back to his playing days, he’s incredibly successful, and he’s been around some awesome quarterbacks,” Luck said. “And I hope I can learn from him and ask him how Peyton or Carson or Philip did it, and find the best way for me or for whatever Colt quarterback way that is. I hope I can give him the most that I can give, and that he can help me get out of me the most that’s there.”

Luck missed all of last season while recovering from shoulder surgery. He has not started throwing yet, General Manager Chris Ballard said last week.