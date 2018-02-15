Bengals face no discipline for 2014 placement of McCarron on NFI

Getty Images

Bengals quarterback A.J. McCarron will become an unrestricted free agent next month due an arbitrator’s finding that the Bengals improperly placed McCarron on the non-football injury list in 2014. So are the Bengals in trouble?

According to the league, they’re not.

“The NFL Management Council represented the club in the grievance,” league spokesman Brian McCarthy told PFT via email on Thursday night. Asked whether this means that the NFL agreed with the team’s decision to place McCarron on the NFI list, McCarthy said, “Correct.”

So even though McCarron will become an unrestricted free agent over the objection of the league, the league will not punish the Bengals for violating rules that prevent stashing players, because the league already has concluded that the Bengals did nothing wrong.