Browns one of multiple teams using Scot McCloughan’s scouting service

Former Washington G.M. Scot McCloughan has remained busy after being fired by the team last year. He quickly relaunched his scouting service — and he continues to operate his scouting service now.

Contrary to the impression created by a report that surfaced prior to the Super Bowl, McCloughan hasn’t limited himself to the Browns or any one team. McCloughan has multiple teams to whom he provides scouting services.

McCloughan served as the 49ers G.M. before taking that same job in Washington. Between those two jobs, McCloughan worked for the Seahawks.

He has a pending grievance against Washington for unpaid salary; the team fired him for cause with two years left on his contract. The precise status of the grievance isn’t known.