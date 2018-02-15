Bubba Ventrone, Alan Williams joining Colts’ staff

Getty Images

The Colts have hired two more coaches. Ray “Bubba” Ventrone and Alan Williams are joining Frank Reich’s staff, Alex Marvez of the Sporting News reports.

Ventrone will coach the special teams, while Williams will become the secondary coach.

Ventrone has spent the past three seasons as the assistant special teams coach in New England, joining the Patriots after his 10-year NFL playing career ended.

Williams, who has 17 years of experience coaching in the NFL, was the Lions’ defensive backs/safeties coach the past four seasons. He was the Vikings’ defensive coordinator in 2012-13.

He previously coached the defensive backs in Indianapolis from 2002-11.