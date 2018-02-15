Buccaneers interview Ted Monachino for defensive line coach

Getty Images

The Buccaneers relieved defensive line coach Jay Hayes of his duties last weekend and they’ve lined up one candidate to take over the role.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that former Colts defensive coordinator Ted Monachino interviewed for the job on Wednesday. There’s no word on whether he was offered the job or if the team has other interviews lined up at this time.

Monachino spent the last two years running the defense in Indianapolis and worked as the linebackers coach for the Ravens from 2010-2015. He had a five-year stint as the Jaguars’ defensive line coach to open his NFL coaching career.

The Buccaneers defense was a mess in 2017 as they finished last in the league in yards allowed, passing yards allowed and sacks. Avoiding more of the same will be essential to the Bucs finishing with a better record than the 5-11 mark they earned last year.