Colts hire Dave Borgonzi as linebackers coach

Getty Images

The Colts have hired Dave Borgonzi as their linebackers coach, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Borgonzi spent the past four seasons as the Buccaneers’ defensive quality control coach, but he has a previous tie with new Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. They worked together in Dallas when Eberflus was the linebackers coach and Borgonzi a coaching assistant.

Borgonzi spent two seasons with the Cowboys, his first working with the secondary and his second assisting with the offensive line.

He previously coached in the college ranks at Harvard (2008-10) and Syracuse (2006-07).