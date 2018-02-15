Could AJ McCarron end up with the Browns after all?

Getty Images

The Browns didn’t get AJ McCarron the first time they tried, botching a trade at the trade deadline. With McCarron now set to become a free agent March 14, the Browns are expected to have interest again, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The Bengals quarterback said he is “going to be open to everything.”

But McCarron might have interest in the Browns considering his ties to Cleveland’s coaches. With Hue Jackson as the Bengals’ offensive coordinator, McCarron went 2-1 as the starter in place of the injured Andy Dalton in 2015.

Ken Zampese, the Browns’ new quarterbacks coach, was McCarron’s quarterbacks coach for two seasons and then his offensive coordinator in Cincinnati.

Plus, the Browns have the most cap room of any team at $110 million.