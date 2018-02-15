Denver, Las Vegas among finalists to host 2019, 2020 drafts

Getty Images

The NFL Draft will be in Dallas this year for the first time and there will be two new hosts in 2019 and 2020.

The league has announced that it has narrowed the choices to host the next two drafts to five finalists. They are Denver, Las Vegas, Nashville, Cleveland/Canton and Kansas City. None of the cities have hosted the draft before.

The Raiders are set to play their first season in Las Vegas in 2020, so the draft could coincide with their first year in their new city.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the choices are expected to be revealed during the league meetings in May. The NFL said last year that 23 cities expressed interest in hosting the draft, so it shouldn’t be too hard to find bidders to join the three cities left out when selections are made.