Giants announce Mike Shula as offensive coordinator

AP

Pat Shurmur’s first Giants coaching staff is in place.

The Giants officially announced that Mike Shula will be the team’s offensive coordinator on Thursday while also announcing that they have finalized Shurmur’s staff for the 2018 season.

“I’ve known Mike a very long time,” Shurmur, who is set to call offensive plays, said in a statement. “He’s done an outstanding job developing and working with quarterbacks. He was the offensive coordinator of a team that was recently playing in the Super Bowl. They’ve done an excellent job on offense in Carolina. We share a vision in terms of what we want to do offensively. We’re excited that he’ll be with us. He’ll be the offensive coordinator and also work with the quarterbacks. He’ll assume all the roles that any offensive coordinator would have, and he’d obviously be in position to call it, if need be.”

Wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert, offensive line coach Hal Hunter and assistant offensive line coach Ben Wilkerson join Shula as newcomers on the offensive staff. Running backs coach Craig Johnson, tight ends coach Lunda Wells and offensive assistant Ryan Roeder return from last year’s staff.

There’s a similar split on defense as defensive coordinator James Bettcher, defensive line coach Gary Emanuel, defensive backs coach Lou Anarumo and assistant defensive backs coach Deshea Townsend are new to the staff. Linebackers coach Bill McGovern, assistant linebackers coach Rob Leonard and defensive assistant Bobby Blick are holdovers.

Special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey and his assistant Anthony Blevins are also new to the organization.