Giants release defensive end Ishaq Williams with a failed physical designation

Getty Images

The New York Giants released defensive end Ishaq Williams on Thursday with a failed physical designation.

The Giants signed Williams as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame in 2016. He spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad before being promoted to the active roster for the final two weeks of the season. However, he was never active for a game.

Williams was waived/injured by the Giants in May of last year and spent the entire season on the team’s injured reserve list after clearing waivers.

He recorded 10 tackles in four preseason games as a rookie.