Greg Olsen donates $100,000 to help UM build an indoor facility

Getty Images

Panthers tight end Greg Olsen donated $100,000 to the University of Miami to help build an indoor practice facility, the school announced Thursday. All told, 80 former players have given $2 million in support of the Carol Soffer Football Indoor Practice Facility.

“The University of Miami holds a special place in my heart,” Olsen said, via a statement from the school. “My wife Kara and I met as freshmen at UM and have shared many great memories together over the years. We will always be supporters of both the school as well as the football team.

“Our goal is to contribute in making Miami a consistent force on a national level. We hope these facilities aid in our ability to attract top-tier talent to the University and win championships.”

The 81,800-square-foot facility, scheduled to open in August at a cost of $34 million, includes two fields.