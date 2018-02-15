Joe Thomas joins in on Kirk Cousins pursuit

Getty Images

Browns left tackle Joe Thomas isn’t going to let Von Miller corner the market on quarterback-lobbying.

Thomas put in his pitch to soon-to-be free agent quarterback Kirk Cousins, tweeting to him that Cleveland would be a lovely place to play some football, raise a family, and gain immortality.

Thomas initially tweeted out: “I hear Cleveland is nice this time of year, that is, if you’d like to have a statue someday…”

Then he followed up with an even more emphatic approach.

You could make MORE money and MORE history in Cleveland than anywhere else, by FAR. Don’t just go and be another quarterback somewhere else! https://t.co/tVPqv8pdPB — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) February 15, 2018

The Browns have a perpetual need at the position, and Cousins’ previous statements that his decision would be based on winning would seemingly steer him elsewhere. But if the Browns did have an actual quarterback they could spend all those draft picks (five of the first 65) to put an array of talent in place around him.

Miller has been open in his desire to bring Cousins to Denver, mounting a social media campaign revolving around cereal and rainbows.