Larry Fitzgerald could reach second on all-time lists this year

With Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald committing to a 15th season, he has a shot at a place in NFL history.

And he ought to be able to do part of it early in the season, assuming the Cardinals find him a quarterback.

In his first 14 years, Fitzgerald has amassed 1,234 catches for 15,545 yards and 110 touchdowns.

Fitzgerald needs just 390 receiving yards to move into second on the league’s all-time list behind some guy named Jerry Rice.

He’s currently third behind Terrell Owens (15,934). He’s not going to catch Rice (22,895), but there’s a real chance no one ever does.

It will probably take longer to move up on the all-time receptions list. He needs 92 to pass Tony Gonzalez (1,325) for second behind Rice (1,549).

He can also move up a few spots on the receiving touchdowns list. He’s currently eighth all-time, but could pass Gonzalez (111) and Antonio Gates (114) to move to sixth behind Rice (197), Randy Moss (156), Owens (153), Cris Carter (130), and Marvin Harrison (128).

All told, it has already been an incredible career for the 2004 first-rounder, and his Hall of Fame resume was strong to begin with.