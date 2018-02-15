Larry Fitzgerald tells Cardinals he’s playing

Getty Images

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has been coy, saying he needed time to decide whether to play in 2018.

He has apparently had enough time.

Cardinals coach Steve Wilks said on AZ Sports 98.7 FM that Fitzgerald told him last night he intends to play in 2018.

There has been plenty of speculation about the future of the 34-year-old wideout, especially after a coaching change and the lack of, you know, a quarterback in Arizona.

But for $11 million, Fitzgerald obviously felt it was worth it to give it one more shot.

He caught 109 passes last year so he can obviously still play at a high level, so the news had to come as a huge relief to Wilks.