NFL’s “old man club” is dwindling

Todd Archer of ESPN came up with a great stat: From 2000-03, 1,023 players were selected in the NFL draft. Of those draft picks, only Tom Brady, Terrell Suggs and Jason Witten remain under contract for 2018.

That, of course, will change soon.

Drew Brees (second round, 2001) will return next season. Julius Peppers (first, 2002), Dwight Freeney (first, 2002) and Josh McCown (third, 2002) could continue playing.

Adam Vinatieri, who has played 22 seasons, is expected to continue his career. But, of course, he began his career as an undrafted free agent. Sebastian Janikowski, a first-round pick in 2000, wants to keep playing, too, according to his agent.

Carson Palmer, the No. 1 overall pick in 2003, announced his retirement.