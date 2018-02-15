Raiders officially bid farewell to Sebastian Janikowski

Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders have moved on from kicker Sebastian Janikowski, after a relationship that lasted a full generation.

“The Raider Nation salutes Sebastian Janikowski as the sun sets on his illustrious career with the Oakland Raiders,” owner Mark Davis said in a statement. “He joined the team as a surprise first-round pick in the 2000 draft and finishes his time in Oakland as one of the greatest or perhaps the greatest kicker in pro football history. His powerful left leg produced an NFL-record 55 field goals of 50-or-more yards.

“The motto ‘Once a Raider, Always a Raider’ has never been more true as his 18-year career makes him the longest-tenured player in Raiders history. Sebastian, his wife, Lori, and their three children will always be a loved and treasured part of the Raiders family.”

Janikowski didn’t play at all in 2017 due to a back injury, allowing the team to move on to Giorgio Tavecchio, who is far younger and cheaper. Janikowski exits Oakland with 1,799 points, eleventh on the all-time scoring list.