Report: Chris Kiffin to become 49ers pass rush coach

Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers are hiring Florida Atlantic defensive coordinator Chris Kiffin as their pass rush specialist coach, according to Bruce Feldman of Sports Illustrated.

Kiffin is the younger brother of former Oakland Raiders head coach and current FAU head coach Lane Kiffin.

Kiffin played at Colorado State on the defensive line before beginning his coaching career in 2006 as an assistant at the University of Idaho. His only NFL experience came as a coaching intern with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2007 under his father, Monte.

Kiffin spent time at Nebraska (2008-09), USC (2010), Arkansas State (2011), Mississippi (2012-16) and Florida Atlantic (2017).