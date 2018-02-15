Report: Steelers could move on from safeties Mike Mitchell, J.J. Wilcox

Getty Images

The Steelers already have a new secondary coach. They will have some new faces in the secondary next season, too.

Pittsburgh likely starts by parting ways with safety Mike Mitchell, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Mitchell, 30, made 12 starts last season and has started 60 of 64 games in his four seasons in Pittsburgh. But he has only one interception, no forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries the past two seasons. The Steelers no longer believe Mitchell can “run well enough . . . to be effective, perhaps because of a series of injuries,” according to Dulac.

And Mitchell is scheduled to count $8.14 million against the salary cap.

The Steelers also likely release safety J.J. Wilcox, per Dulac. Wilcox played less than 14 percent of the defensive snaps and had four special teams penalties after arriving in a September trade.

Pittsburgh will address the safety position in the offseason, whether in free agency, the draft or both. It also could move cornerback Brian Allen to safety, per Dulac, and shift Sean Davis from strong safety to free safety.

The only thing for certain right now is change is coming at the position for the Steelers.