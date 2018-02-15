Report: Wealthy South Carolina businessman interested in Panthers

Getty Images

Wealthy South Carolina businessman Ben Navarro is “actively exploring” a bid to buy the Panthers, the Charlotte Observer reports. Navarro could have the financial wherewithal to buy the team outright, according to the paper.

Navarro, a former Citigroup executive, is CEO of Sherman Financial Group, a Charleston-based debt collection firm.

He is the son of former college football coach Frank Navarro, who was the head coach at Williams, Columbia, Wabash and Princeton.

Panthers owner Jerry Richardson announced in December he was selling the team after a Sports Illustrated report accused him of sexual and racial misconduct in the workplace.