Sam Darnold gets Mayock’s vote as the top quarterback in the draft

Getty Images

In what looks like a strong draft for quarterbacks, we’ll spend much of the next two months debating which one is the best. Score one vote for USC’s Sam Darnold.

Mike Mayock of NFL Network has released his draft rankings, and he lists Darnold as the No. 1 quarterback.

Next is Wyoming’s Josh Allen, followed by UCLA’s Josh Rosen and Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield. Mayock lists Louisville’s Lamar Jackson and Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph in a tie for fifth.

Darnold headed into the 2017 season recognized by many as the top quarterback prospect. But he didn’t play as well in 2017 as he had in 2016: Darnold’s completion percentage and touchdown passes declined from 2016 to 2017, while his interceptions and sacks increased, and some questions were raised about whether he got overhyped based on a small sample size when he emerged as USC’s starter in 2016.

Mayock thinks Darnold is for real. He may be the Browns’ choice with the first overall pick, and if he’s not, he could go to the Giants at No. 2, the Broncos at No. 5, the Jets at No. 6 or some team trading up with the Colts at No. 3 or the Browns again at No. 4. Plenty can change in two months, but it doesn’t appear that Darnold will need to wait long to hear his name called on draft night.