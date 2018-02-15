Saquon Barkley approaching Scouting Combine as a competitive event

Getty Images

As a highly rated prospect for the 2018 draft, running back Saquon Barkley could pass on doing on-field drills at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis in favor of working out for teams at Penn State’s Pro Day or during private workouts in the coming months.

Barkley may do some of those workouts, but he won’t be sitting out in Indy. Barkley calls the combine “something I dreamed about doing” and said that he’s approaching it as something he can win by performing at a high level.

“To be out there with some of the best of the best and the best at your position … It’s not a competitive event but it really is if you think about it,” Barkley said on SiriusXM NFL Radio with Alex Marvez and Gil Brandt. “I just want to do the best I possibly can to not only challenge myself but challenge the other backs in there, too. I’m not just going to bash anybody that decides not to [participate]. Everyone’s entitled to their own opinion. But me, I think it’s important. It helps you see where you’re at personally and against competitors who are competing for the same spot as you.”

The competition with other running backs is one that Barkley appears to be leading by a wide margin. The bigger question for the draft may be how many players at other positions come off the board before someone claims Barkley for their backfield.