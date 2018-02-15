Sebastian Janikowski plans to keep playing

Getty Images

Kicker Sebastian Janikowski won’t be back with the Raiders for a 19th year, but he does plan to continue playing somewhere.

Janikowski missed last season with a back injury that his agent Paul Healy said will not stop him from getting back on the field during the 2018 season.

“He plans on getting another job,” Healy said, via Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Unfortunately, he had this back issue. He’s healthy now, and he’s ready to go.”

Janikowski is an impending free agent, so he’ll wait to start talking to other teams until the “legal tampering” window opens on March 12.

One he is officially off the Raiders roster, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will be the only player from the 2000 draft on the same team that originally drafted him. Janikowski’s longtime Raiders teammate and current Texans punter Shane Lechler is the only other player from that draft still active in the NFL.