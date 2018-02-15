Six-hour PFT Live coming on Friday

PFT Live

For only the second time ever, PFT Live will expand on Friday to a six-hour extravaganza. The daily re-air will be replaced with a fresh three-hour show, which will ensure that the folks who listen to WEEI in Boston (and who won’t be hearing WEEI content on Friday) will have fresh content for the entire morning window.

Guests include Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy, Jets quarterback Josh McCown, Peter King of SI.com, and Chris Simms.

The show airs on terrestrial stations throughout the country, and it streams on NBCSportsRadio.com and through the NBC Sports Radio app. Also, the full show appears daily in the form of the PFT Live podcast.

So tune in at any point between 6:00 a.m. and noon ET. Or at every point. We’ll be here, hard at work. (Translation: Sitting on our butts and talking.)

To tide you over, here’s a code for a free copy of Madden 18 on PS4: KH2C-B9NE-P26P. And one for Xbox One: MG634-P2TFG-D2PMW-72K63-YHRKZ. First come, first served.