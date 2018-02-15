Steelers getting new throwback uniforms this year

Getty Images

The bumblebees are gone, and they’re not coming back.

During a conference call with fans Wednesday, Steelers owner Art Rooney II said the team was ditching one of the worst ideas in alternate jerseys the league has seen (at least this side of Jacksonville).

“We are going to be wearing a new throwback jersey,” Rooney said, via Adam Bittner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Rooney didn’t specify what they were going to throw back to (they’re the Steelers, their regular uniforms are throwbacks anyway).

The Steelers last donned the striped jerseys (which the team wore a version of in the 1930s) in 2016. And while they’ve used some different designs in the past, there aren’t that many options which could lead them back to the “Batman” look from 1966 and 1967.

The Steelers changed to their current, classic look in the late 1960s.